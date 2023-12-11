Investing in Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) three years ago would have delivered you a 43% gain

Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 43%: better than the market.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Velesto Energy Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Velesto Energy Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 34% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 1.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

