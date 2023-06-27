Investing in Thinkific Labs (TSE:THNC) a year ago would have delivered you a 11% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC) share price is 11% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 1.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Thinkific Labs isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Thinkific Labs grew its revenue by 29% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price performed well, gaining 11% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Thinkific Labs boasts a total shareholder return of 11% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 6.5% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Thinkific Labs has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

