Investing in Shawcor (TSE:MATR) three years ago would have delivered you a 438% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:MATR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 438%. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Shawcor isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Shawcor's revenue trended up 3.4% each year over three years. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 75% each year over that time. A win is a win, even if the revenue growth doesn't really explain it, in our view). Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Shawcor will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Shawcor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

