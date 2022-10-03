Investing in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) three years ago would have delivered you a 236% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) share price has soared 236% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

ON Semiconductor was able to grow its EPS at 44% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 50% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how ON Semiconductor has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ON Semiconductor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 27% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Is ON Semiconductor cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

