Investing in Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) a year ago would have delivered you a 106% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 106%. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 8.5% in the last week. However, this might be related to the overall market decline of 1.3% in a week. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 100% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Seanergy Maritime Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Seanergy Maritime Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 106% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 15% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Seanergy Maritime Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

