Investing in Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) a year ago would have delivered you a 56% gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) share price is up 56% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! It is also impressive that the stock is up 45% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Photronics was able to grow EPS by 19% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 56% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Photronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research Photronics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

