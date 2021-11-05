Investing in Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) five years ago would have delivered you a 279% gain

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) share price down 20% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 279% in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Given that Opiant Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Opiant Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 19% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 31% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Opiant Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 213% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 31%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Opiant Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Opiant Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.