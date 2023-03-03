Investing in NEPI Rockcastle (JSE:NRP) a year ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (JSE:NRP) share price is 11% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.4% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

NEPI Rockcastle was able to grow EPS by 86% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 11% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on NEPI Rockcastle, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 7.85.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on NEPI Rockcastle's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of NEPI Rockcastle, it has a TSR of 20% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NEPI Rockcastle shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NEPI Rockcastle better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NEPI Rockcastle (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

