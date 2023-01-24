Investing in Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) three years ago would have delivered you a 112% gain

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) share price has flown 112% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.1%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While Lifeway Foods made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 3 years Lifeway Foods saw its revenue grow at 13% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. It's fair to say that the market has acknowledged the growth by pushing the share price up 28% per year. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lifeway Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.1% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lifeway Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Lifeway Foods has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

