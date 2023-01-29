Investing in Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) a year ago would have delivered you a 53% gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) share price is up 53% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.2% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Intapp for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Intapp didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Intapp's revenue grew by 27%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 53% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Intapp will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Intapp shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 53% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 29% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Intapp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

