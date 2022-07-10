Investing in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) five years ago would have delivered you a 7.5% gain

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), since the last five years saw the share price fall 11%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Gilead Sciences' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. The share price decline of 2% per year isn't as bad as the EPS decline. So the market may previously have expected a drop, or else it expects the situation will improve.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Gilead Sciences' TSR for the last 5 years was 7.5%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Gilead Sciences shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 3.6% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 16%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.5%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Gilead Sciences is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

