Investing in Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) three years ago would have delivered you a 13% gain

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) share price is up 13% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. At least the stock price is up over the last year, albeit only by 4.6%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last three years, Garrett Motion failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 56% (annualized). This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It may well be that Garrett Motion revenue growth rate of 7.9% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Garrett Motion produced a TSR of 4.6% over the last year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 6.0% for the year. On the bright side that gain is actually better than the average return of 4% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. If the business can justify the share price gain with improving fundamental data, then there could be more gains to come. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Garrett Motion (2 are a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

