Investing in FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) three years ago would have delivered you a 13% gain

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) share price is up 13% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock price gained, albeit only 0.8%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

FFBW was able to grow its EPS at 27% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that FFBW has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 0.8% in the last twelve months. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 1.0% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FFBW better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FFBW you should be aware of.

Of course FFBW may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

