Investing in Boralex (TSE:BLX) three years ago would have delivered you a 123% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) share price has flown 110% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock!

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While Boralex made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Boralex saw its revenue grow at 11% per year. That's pretty nice growth. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 28% per year over three years. It's hard to value pre-profit businesses, but it seems like the market has become a lot more optimistic about this one! It would be worth thinking about when profits will flow, since that milestone will attract more attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Boralex in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Boralex, it has a TSR of 123% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Boralex shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 9.7% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 15% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Boralex better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Boralex (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

