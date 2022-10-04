Investing in Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) five years ago would have delivered you a 39% gain

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) share price is up 14% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 11% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 1.2% , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Australian United Investment

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Australian United Investment achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.8% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 3% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Australian United Investment's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Australian United Investment's TSR for the last 5 years was 39%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Australian United Investment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.2% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. If you would like to research Australian United Investment in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

But note: Australian United Investment may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • What does Pascal Siakam need to become a top-5 player?

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam stated on media day that he has ambition to become a top 5 player in the NBA. How close is he to that? Where does he needs to improve and how can his teammates help? Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.