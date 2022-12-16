Investing in Ascent Bridge (SGX:AWG) five years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even in a market-beating portfolio, some stocks will lag the market. The Ascent Bridge Limited (SGX:AWG) stock price is down 13% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 20% once you include the dividend. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 0.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Ascent Bridge didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Ascent Bridge saw its revenue increase by 9.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. We doubt many shareholders are ok with the fact the share price has fallen 2% each year for half a decade. Those who bought back then clearly believed in stronger growth - and maybe even profits. There is always a big risk of losing money yourself when you buy shares in a company that loses money.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Ascent Bridge's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Ascent Bridge's TSR of 20% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.1% in the last year, Ascent Bridge shareholders lost 7.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ascent Bridge is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

