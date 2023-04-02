Investing in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) five years ago would have delivered you a 920% gain

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) share price has soared 920% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 51% in about a quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Advanced Micro Devices became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Advanced Micro Devices share price is up 130% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 38% per year. That makes the EPS growth rather close to the annualized share price gain of 32% over the same period. So one might argue that investor sentiment towards the stock hss not changed much over time. There's a strong correlation between the share price and EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Advanced Micro Devices has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Advanced Micro Devices' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Advanced Micro Devices returned a loss of 9.4% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 11%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 59% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Advanced Micro Devices , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

