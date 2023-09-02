Investigators seek help identifying woman whose body was found in Jordan Lake

Authorities are treating the death of a woman found in Jordan Lake earlier this week as a crime and are still trying to determine who she is.

A boater spotted the woman’s body in the water near the Farrington Point Boat Ramp at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday released a sketch of what the woman might have looked like. It says she stood about 5 feet tall, weighed 175 pounds and was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a pearl necklace when she was pulled from the lake.

The sheriff’s office said she might have had Hispanic, Latin American or Middle Eastern heritage.

Investigators believe her death “was neither accidental nor self-inflicted,” the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Sheriff Mike Roberson said he hoped someone would recognize the woman and come forward with information about her.

“Behind every case, there’s a person who is somebody’s loved one,” Roberson said in a written statement. “We urge the public to remember that this victim is someone’s family member, and we are committed to bringing closure to both the victim’s loved ones and our community.”

In addition to the sketch, the sheriff’s office released a photo of an earring that was found in the vicinity.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the woman or who might have seen any “suspicious activity around Farrington Road and Jordan Lake before or on August 29” to call it at 919-542-2911.