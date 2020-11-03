Investigators only had limited power to act on 'daily' suspicious cash transactions at B.C. casino: manager

The investigations manager for B.C.'s Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB) said he once saw suspicious cash transactions happening "daily" at a major casino in Richmond, B.C., but for years did not have clearance to take action beyond filing reports to his superiors, an inquiry heard Monday.

Ken Ackles estimated he spent "70 per cent" of his days assigned to the River Rock Casino preparing confidential "Section 86" reports, which summarize suspicious incidents at gaming sites in B.C.

He said he saw suspicious transactions happening every day during his first year at the casino in 2013. Once, he heard of a well-known VIP patron paying up to $300,000 for buy-ins with sloppy stacks of $20 bills held together with elastic bands.

Ackles, who had previously spent 37 years with the RCMP, said the cash resembled proceeds of crime he saw while he was working as a police officer. Despite his concerns, he said, there was little he could do to directly investigate.

Ackles' casino experiences were the focus of proceedings Monday at a public inquiry on money laundering in B.C.

He told the hearing he saw a steady increase in the number and size of cash buy-ins at the River Rock Casino between 2013 and the peak of the province's money laundering problem in 2015.

He said he eventually created an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of large, suspicious transactions happening at the casino. It listed $20-million worth in July 2015, with at least $13.5 million in $20 bills.

He took the spreadsheet to GPEB's executive director, Len Mielluer.

"He was shocked. He thought I was joking," Ackles told the commission.

The GPEB regulates gambling in B.C. and is meant to ensure the integrity of gambling industry companies. Ackles told the commission he did not believe he had the power as a GPEB investigator to tell a service provider to refuse money, seize suspicious cash or ban a patron. He said his bosses told him not to interview patrons for more information on where their cash came from.

Ben Nelms/CBC More

He also said he did not have clearance to directly investigate suspicious incidents for a number of reasons, including the complexity of an investigation, risk of violence and legislative limitations. Any comprehensive investigation, he said, would be under the RCMP's jurisdiction.

Several lawyers grilled Ackles on cross-examination, asking him to explain why he couldn't do more.

Robin McFee, counsel for B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) president James Lightbody, asked Ackles whether the RCMP ever investigated any of the reports Ackles "spent so much time preparing."

Ackles responded by saying Mounties "had an interest" in one case in 2015, but it ended with a stay of proceedings.

"It was frustrating," said Ackles, agreeing with McFee. "It wasn't [a good expenditure of my time]."

The Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C. was launched by the government after reports that illegal cash was helping to fuel the real estate, luxury car and gambling sectors in the province. A 2018 report said casinos in B.C. had "unwittingly served as laundromats" for the proceeds of crime as far back as 2011.

A section of the 2018 report was devoted to the "testy relationship" between the BCLC -- which oversees casinos -- and the GPEB -- which oversees gaming. It found the two institutions were often too busy fighting each other to properly focus on criminals in their midst.

Ackles acknowledged there could often be overlap between the Section 86 reports his department prepared and those prepared by BCLC staff. Corporation staff, McFee said, often wondered what the GPEB team was doing to take concrete action.

"I'm aware that from talking to the [BCLC] investigators themselves that they were frustrated, yes," Ackles said.

Commission hearings continue this week in Vancouver.