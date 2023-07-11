Investigators look for man impersonating a police officer in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are looking for a man believed to be impersonating a police officer after an incident in Trimble County over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

On Saturday a woman was driving in Trimble County when the suspect attempted to pull her over, according to KSP. KSP said the impersonator was driving a new-model black Dodge Challenger. He put a blue light on top of the roof and turned it on.

When the woman pulled over, the impersonator approached her with what she thought was a knife, KSP said. The woman fled and went to KSP Post 5, which is in Campbellsburg.

The man was described as 5-feet-10-inches, wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the incident, according to KSP.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the investigation is encouraged to contact KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.