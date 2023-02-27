Investigators descend on site of suspected toxic waste dumping in small SC town

Sammy Fretwell
·4 min read

South Carolina environmental investigators are excavating a vacant lot in Winnsboro to determine if toxic waste was illegally buried there and, if so, who is responsible for illicit disposal near the community’s downtown.

It was not known Monday what specific type of waste might be on the property, but the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it is trying to learn more after receiving a tip.

The agency said the probe is a criminal investigation and several areas of the lot are being assessed. The property is on West Palmer Street adjacent to a town maintenance shed and is near a church, a day care center and a neighborhood. The excavation work began Thursday, DHEC said.

“The investigation is based on information brought to DHEC’s attention that unknown materials were buried on the site,’’ the department said in a statement. “Several areas will be assessed and excavated. If containers are found, DHEC’s contractor will be prepare to remove, sample and secure the containers.’’

Agency spokeswoman Laura Renwick said agency staff “still have a ways to go before they can really say’’ how significant any illegal disposal was.

Hazardous waste dumping is illegal in South Carolina without a permit. Hazardous waste can be chemicals or other manufactured products.

Winnsboro, located in Fairfield County about 30 minutes north of Columbia, has about 3,100 residents.

Homes and businesses near where the digging is occurring are not believed to be at risk from drinking water contamination since they draw water from Winnsboro’s public utility, as opposed to private wells. The public utility that supplies the area gets drinking water from the Broad River and a reservoir miles away, said Winnsboro Mayor John McMcMeekin.

Regardless, other environmental threats are of concern to some nearby residents, including air pollution potentially seeping from buried material.

Trista Davis, who runs a day care center next to the excavation site, said worries about air pollution prompted her to close the center last Thursday. At the time, Davis said she noticed a strong chemical smell in the air.

“I made a decision to close because the odor was strong,’’ Davis said. “I didn’t want the kids to have an allergic reaction.’’

Davis said she was frustrated because DHEC did not notify her in advance of the digging and was not available Thursday to discuss what was occurring.

She was told by an agency official at the site Friday there was no air pollution threat, but Davis remains skeptical because the excavation work is still underway. She said she had noticed the odor in the past, but it was much stronger as the excavation was occurring.

The day care center remained closed Monday.

People near the dig site “should have been asked to leave, or if they didn’t want to leave, please give them the option,’’ Davis said, adding that she believes DHEC should have said, “ ‘If you have any underlying conditions you may want to leave until we find out if this is something that could be harmful.’ ‘’

DHEC’s law enforcement office, which often handles criminal probes, is heading up the investigation.

An affidavit, obtained by The State, indicates that some of the waste could have come from the city of Winnsboro.

The affidavit, signed by a man who said he worked for the town for 18 years, said Winnsboro supervisors ordered the man in 2018 to bury barrels of waste from the town’s sanitation department on property next door. The barrels were marked hazardous, the affidavit said.

Winnsboro’s sanitation department shed is adjacent to the vacant lot DHEC is investigating.

McMeekin said he was unaware of the allegations in the affidavit. But he said the town will cooperate fully with DHEC on the probe.

The vacant property where the illicit disposal allegedly occurred is the site of a former garment manufacturing plant, McMeekin said. The plant was torn down years ago, McMeekin said.

Asked whether the plant could have contaminated the property in the past, McMeekin said, “When you think about a manufacturing facility once having been there, no telling what is on there.’’

Columbia lawyer David Massey, who is representing the owners of the vacant lot, said they are concerned that they will not be able to sell the property when the time is right. The owners, a local family, received a tip about the hazardous waste and reported it to DHEC, Massey said.

“It’s like a command center,’‘ Massey said of DHEC’s presence at the site.

His clients are “now finding out that there are these toxic substances that have been buried on their property .... which will keep them from being able to sell their property.’‘

Latest Stories

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Greta Thunberg blocks door to Norway energy ministry over refusal to take down wind turbines

    Greta Thunberg has been taking part in a five-day protest blocking the entrance to Norway's energy ministry to protest against wind turbines.

  • Tricky travel likely as another wintry storm rolls into Ontario

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • Officials in Texas and Michigan say they were unaware the toxic waste cleanup from the Ohio derailment was being sent to their communities

    Ohio Gov. DeWine's office said the EPA paused the removal of hazardous waste from the derailment site to put in place "additional oversight measures."

  • Another bout of freezing rain, snow in southern Ontario forecast

    Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern Ontario, while it says parts of the Greater Toronto Area can expect a "messy mix" of snow and ice pellets. The agency says freezing rain and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Monday in parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Sarnia, could lead to power outages. The latest bout of winter weather comes after last week's storm knocked out power to thousands of people in southwestern Ontario and dumped about 17 centimetres o

  • Solar breakthrough paves way for first ‘miracle material’ panels

    Perovskite is vastly more efficient than silicon at absorbing sunlight, but until now has been too unstable for commercial use

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Snow Piles High on House and Vehicles in Southern California

    A man and his dog in Crestline, California, inspected the heavy snowfall at their house on Saturday, February 25, following a winter storm.Footage recorded by Joe Billheimer shows snow piled high on the roofs of his house and vehicles.“We’ve already shovelled this multiple times, that’s what this pile is,” Billheimer can be heard saying, while gesturing to a separate, large pile of snow.Billheimer’s dog can be seen trudging happily through the snow.Other social media users posted video and photos of the deep snow in Crestline on Saturday and Sunday.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Diego, estimated that 28 inches of snow had fallen in Crestline Yard by 8 AM on Saturday.The NWS said late on Saturday that snow would continue to fall overnight on Sunday and through Wednesday. Credit: Joe Billheimer via Storyful

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • A blizzard in Southern California? What to know about weird weekend weather.

    The peculiarity of the weather highlights the unique geography of Southern California. Here's what to know.

  • Signs of Everglades recovery emerge. Long way to go but ‘trending in the right direction’

    “Are we there yet? No. We are not fully restored. But, we are trending in the right direction,” says Melodie Naja, National Park Service scientist.

  • Motorhomes Swept Into River Amid Storms in California

    Three motorhomes were swept into a river in Santa Clarita, California, in the early hours of Saturday morning, February 25, after heavy rain and flooding caused an embankment to collapse, local reports said.The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit posted footage of crews searching one of the fallen RVs with a spotlight at the Valencia Travel Village RV Park.No injuries were reported, according to reports, however, many residents were left without power.The National Weather Service warned of flash flooding in the area on Friday night and warned residents to move to higher ground.As of Saturday afternoon, the river’s rushing waters were still washing out portions of the embankment, according to ABC 7. Credit: Ventura County Air Unit via Storyful

  • Multi-Vehicle Pileup Near Truckee as Winter Storm Causes Highway Closure

    Interstate 80 was closed in parts of Northern California on Sunday, February 26, due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).Footage by Jenelle Potvin shows a multi-vehicle pileup on I-80 east between Castle Peak and Truckee, she said.I-80 was closed eastbound from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to heavy snow, while westbound traffic was being held at the Nevada state line due to multiple spinouts, the CHP said.The National Weather Service said multiple waves of valley rain and dangerous mountain and foothill snow were expected across the region on Sunday into Tuesday. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

  • Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm spurs chaos

    Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at gas stations and reception centers after a snowstorm over the weekend caused traffic to collapse and left parts of the country cut off. The sudden change of weather after a period of warm and balmy days also has snarled traffic in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighboring Montenegro. Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

  • Germany seeks North Sea wind park link to those of neighbors

    The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

  • Shuswap, Squamish, hit by weekend snow as dusting, or more, still due on south coast

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia's south coast. Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern Vancouver Island north and south of Nanaimo, the Malahat Highway just north of Victoria, and for the southern Gulf Islands. The weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres could cover those areas by Tuesday morning and much of the inner south coast could see a dusting at the same time. Most models call for two to three centimetres from Squamish to Chill

  • An alligator rescued in Brooklyn's Prospect Park has a bathtub stopper stuck in her body

    The nearly five-foot alligator was found "extremely emaciated" in a lake in New York City's Prospect Park, the Wildlife Conservation Society said.

  • Vancouver snowstorm impacts flights at YVR

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver International Airport says incoming snowy weather has resulted in about 15 per cent of flights being cancelled. It says it worked with airlines to adjust their schedules to delay or cancel flights in and out of the airport, particularly overnight. The airport says its weather models are predicting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, most of it coming between 7 p.m. and midnight. This comes after Environment Canada issued snowfall and winter storm warnings over much of the pro