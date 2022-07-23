Investigators find Chilliwack double-homicide suspect's vehicle on Friday

Police released this photo of Eric John Shestalo Thursday evening, along with his jeep. Investigators say they have now found his jeep, but he remains at large. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team - image credit)

Homicide investigators say they have found the vehicle that was driven by Eric John Shestalo, who allegedly shot and killed two women in Chilliwack, B.C. on Thursday.

Shestalo, 50, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, with a yellow front, on Thursday, after a triple shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Road, near Yale Road, just east of downtown Chilliwack around 11 a.m. PT Thursday.

Police said they located the jeep in nearby Bridal Falls on Friday. One man was also injured in the Thursday shooting, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

CBC News

"Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We're working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a statement.

Police said the public should exercise caution if they spot Shestalo. People are urged to call 911 and not to approach him.

He's described as a white man, standing five feet nine inches tall and weighing 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

Police said Shestalo knew the victims and the shooting is believed to be targeted. They're asking for public assistance as they try and find Shestalo.

Anyone who was in Bridal Falls between 11 a.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday, and have dashcam footage or information about the case, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.