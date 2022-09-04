Investigators make arrest in Jackson Co. homicide that killed an 83-year-old woman

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, made an arrest in connection to a death investigation in Jackson County which began in late July.

According to a press release, throughout an on-going investigation, they have arrested 43-year-old Karen Clemmons, of McKee, for the death of 83-year-old Mary King Abrams.

On July 23, police found Abrams dead inside a residence on Rice Hill Road in Jackson County after they received a call from Jackson County 911. She was believed to have suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound.

A vehicle belonging to Abrams, a gray 2017 Ford Escape, was stolen from her residence.

According to court documents, police were also able to located a stolen television from the scene of the homicide, which Clemmons was believed to have sold for $50 several days after police found Abrams’ body.

In addition, Clemmons was said to have been driving a vehicle similar to the 2017 gray Ford Escape, according to court records. Police also were able to obtain security footage the day before Abrams was found of her and Clemmons riding in the Ford Escape together.

Clemmons is lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center charged with murder and receiving stolen property.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes.