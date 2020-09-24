Investigation underway after traffic stop results in vehicle speeding away from police

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop on a vehicle driving without its headlights on resulted in a short police chase.

Police say an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black vehicle on Wednesday at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of River Street and Junot Avenue where the motorist refused to comply and sped away at a dangerous speed.

“As a result, the pursuit was discontinued in the area of River Street and Prospect Avenue,” a statement from Thunder Bay police said Thursday, Sept. 24.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source