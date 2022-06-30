Investigation underway after one person dies in fire in Independence

One person died in a fire reported Thursday afternoon in Independence.

Just before noon, firefighters from five stations responded to the blaze in the 20200 block of 17th Street Court North in Independence. Around 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control and an investigation was started, the City of Independence posted on social media.

There was one fatality, the city said, but no additional details were immediately available.

