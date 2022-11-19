Investigation underway after man shot following hostage situation, SLED says

Ted Clifford
·1 min read
File photo

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Thursday shooting involving a Williamsburg County sheriff’s deputy.

In a statement released late Friday, SLED said the shooting occurred after deputies from the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning call at a Kingstree home about a hostage situation.

There was later an “exchange of gunfire,” SLED said.

A man, who SLED reported was armed, was shot and was taken to the hospital. A woman was removed from the home uninjured.

“No law enforcement officers were injured,” SLED said.

SLED said the agency was requested to investigate the shooting, a normal practice for sheriff’s offices when a police officer is involved. The agency said that they intend to conduct interviews and will conduct forensic analysis as needed. The findings will be presented to a prosecutor, according to their statement.

The shooting was the 31st shooting involving a police offcer in South Carolina this year.

It was the first in Williamsburg County.

