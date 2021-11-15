Investigation has shut down Pembroke Road and University Drive near North Perry Airport

A police investigation has shut down the intersection of Pembroke Road and University Drive in all directions near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Monday morning.

Helicopter video taken by TV news stations shows multiple police cruisers blocking the intersection and a stretch of both roadways. Police appear to be focusing their investigation on a dark-colored vehicle that is by a nearby bus stop.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Traffic lanes of Pembroke RD and University DR are shutdown in all directions due to an active investigation. Please avoid this area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cUyq7Fy2YX — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 15, 2021

There were also several evidence markers scattered on the ground.

Police are redirecting traffic in the area and asking people to seek alternate routes such as Pines Boulevard and Miramar Parkway.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.