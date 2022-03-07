Investigation to take place into Russian gymnast who wore ‘Z’ symbol on podium with Ukrainian rival

(Social media image)

The International Gymnastics Federation will open disciplinary proceedings against a Russian gymnast who wore a symbol of support for the invasion of Ukraine during an event.

Ivan Kuliak wore the letter “Z” on his podium outfit as he collected bronze at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, standing next to Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun, who won gold.

Russian forces have used the letter Z as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour. Some supporters of the invasion have also been displaying the symbol.

“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against ... Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup,” the FIG said in a statement.

The FIG has already cancelled all of its events in Russia and Belarus adding that it would not allocate other events to the two countries until further notice.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4. From March 7, 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions,” it added.

Additional reporting by Reuters.