Driver charged after truck crash near White House

The driver of a truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night has been arrested.

He has been charged with various offences including reckless driving.

A Secret Service official said there were no injuries and initial investigations suggested the crash might have been intentional.

The driver, a 19-year-old Missouri man, allegedly made threatening statements aimed at President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

US Park Police, which has jurisdiction over Lafayette Square, a site in front of the White House, have named the suspect as Sai Varshith Kandula, a resident of Chesterfield, Missouri.

He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a threat to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice-president or family member, as well as destruction of federal property and trespassing.

Citing a law enforcement source, CBS, the BBC's US partner, reported that Mr Kandula is a US citizen who was not on any police watch lists. He is not believed to have any significant criminal record.

There were no weapons or explosives found in the vehicle, officials said. A Nazi flag was found inside the truck, according to US media reports.

Reuters news agency published an image showing the red flag on the floor near to the vehicle as police conducted a search.

The incident - which happened just before 22:00 local time (02:00 GMT) - triggered evacuations of local hotels including the Hay Adams.

It is unclear where Mr Biden was at the time of the incident. Earlier in the day, he was at the White House for debt ceiling talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Security has been increased at the White House and other federal buildings in Washington DC following a string of incidents in recent years.

In April 2021, a police officer was killed and another wounded when a driver rammed a security barrier near the US Capitol. The driver, a 25-year-old Indiana man, was shot and killed.

In another incident in August last year, a man drove into a barricade near the Capitol before firing shots into the air and taking his own life.