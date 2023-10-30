Investigation ongoing into anti-Semitic threats at Cornell University

Anti-Semitic messages allegedly were posted online Sunday, targeting the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell University. Photo courtesy of Cornell.edu.

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An investigation is ongoing after a series of antisemitic messages were allegedly posted online Sunday that targeted the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell University.

University President Martha E. Pollack notified members of the Cornell community of the incident in a news release Sunday afternoon.

"Earlier today, a series of horrendous, antisemitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community and specifically naming 104 West -- the home of the Center for Jewish Living -- was posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell," said Pollack.

Officials report that the online posts directed at Cornell students contained explicit threats of violence, sexual assault and derogatory comparisons to animals.

Cornell University's dedicated police force quickly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the threats. The FBI was also notified of the incident.

In the days ahead, Cornell University says it intends to reinforce a culture of trust, respect and safety on campus, regardless of individual beliefs, backgrounds or perspectives.

"The virulence and destructiveness of anti-Semitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community, " Pollack said. "This incident highlights the need to combat the forces that are dividing us and driving us toward hate. This cannot be what defines us at Cornell. "

CBS reported that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Cornell students Monday, during which she unveiled plans to enhance security measures on campuses statewide in response to a surge in antisemitic threats targeting educational institutions.

"I came here in person with one strong message that we will not tolerate threats, or hatred, or antisemitism, or any kind of hatred that makes people feel vulnerable," the governor said.

Cornell officials are encouraging individuals who come across any threats or safety concerns to promptly contact the Cornell police at 607-255-1111.