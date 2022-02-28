Investigation launched into scoring of Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall

Gavin McCafferty, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Jack Catterall
    English boxer
  • Josh Taylor
    Scottish boxer
  • Jamie Moore
    British boxer

British boxing authorities have confirmed an investigation into the scoring of Josh Taylor’s controversial victory over Jack Catterall.

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.

Chorley boxer Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a “lesson”, adding on social media: “Boxing shame on you.”

Catterall had previously stepped aside from a mandatory challenge to allow Taylor to unify the division and his trainer, Jamie Moore, claimed Saturday’s decision could have serious ramifications for the future of boxing.

Moore wrote on Twitter: “He did the honourable thing of stepping aside to allow an undisputed champion to be crowned, for the good of boxing, to have the sport he loves rob him of his dream.

“What happened cannot continue to happen if the sport I love has a long term future as a credible sport.”

Taylor reiterated his belief he was deserving of his win in an Instagram post on Monday evening but challenged Catterall to a rematch – albeit at welterweight after claiming he will soon be leaving the 140lb division.

“I have taken a few days for some well-earnt time with my family after not seeing them for a few months,” he said.

“I’ve had a chance to watch the fight back. First and foremost, I want to congratulate Jack Catterall on a great fight. He rose to the occasion and fought a valiant fight. However, I believe I won a very close fight.

“My days at 140 are numbered. My future is at welterweight. Jack Catterall deserves another title shot, and as soon as possible.

“I’ve never ducked a challenge in my career, and I’d be happy to fight Jack again, but it would have to be at welterweight. Jack is a great sportsman, a helluva fighter, and deserves every bit of the admiration he’s been receiving.”

A post shared by Josh Taylor (@joshtaylorbox1)

Taylor also hit out at the criticism he says he and his family have endured since the bout.

“Many fans believe Jack deserved the decision, and that’s fine,” Taylor added. “We both went in there and fought our guts out for 12 rounds… but the personal attacks on myself and especially my family are disgusting and uncalled for.

“Fighting as the undisputed champion on Scottish soil was a dream come true, but I’m only getting started. I’ll be back and better than ever, this time ready to conquer the welterweight division.”

