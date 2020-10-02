Investigation launched over claims against rugby league star Sam Burgess

Australian rugby league officials and police will investigate allegations concerning former England forward Sam Burgess and the South Sydney club made in an explosive newspaper report.

The Australian newspaper on Friday published an article it said was based on a four-month investigation, which detailed a string of misconduct allegations against the 31-year-old.

These included domestic violence claims surrounding his ex-wife, allegations of illegal drug use and of a cover-up of the incidents by Souths.

Burgess’s Sydney lawyer, Mark O’Brien, has strongly denied all allegations contained in the lengthy article, which ran on the front page of Australia’s national broadsheet.

On Friday, the game’s top official in Australia, Peter V’landys, said an investigation would be conducted into the claims against Burgess, who retired last year and is now a member of Souths’ coaching staff.

V’landys, chairman of the game’s governing body in the country, the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), told Sydney radio station 2GB: “It’d be totally inappropriate for me to comment on this particular case. I don’t have sufficient facts and like anyone else in the community, you have to provide due process and natural justice, and Sam should be afforded that.

“But let me stress that the NRL has a zero tolerance and will always have a zero tolerance for violence against women and children.

“But in this instance the appropriate action is to investigate it, get all the facts, and make a judgment after that.”

V’landys added: “Once we have all that information, all the facts, and everybody’s version we will make the appropriate decisions.”

The ARLC oversees the National Rugby League (NRL), which administers Australia’s main club competition, in which Burgess won the premiership with Souths in 2014.

In a statement, a New South Wales state police spokesperson said: “On Wednesday 30th September officers from the Hume Police District received a report outlining various allegations relating to the conduct of a 31-year-old man.

“Police have commenced inquiries, however as these inquiries are in their infancy there will be no further comment made at this time.”

Asked if Souths would also be investigated, V’landys said: “If the allegations are proven to be correct, and there’s a long way to go yet, because they have to be proven and everyone should be given due process and natural justice, but if they are proven, they’re pretty serious.”

