Investigation launched after a 57-year-old man dies in police shooting in Swindon

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead by armed police who had been called to reports of two people arguing in a residential street in Wiltshire.

The incident occurred at around 2am in the Rodbourne area of Swindon, where residents reported hearing shouting followed loud bangs and screams.

Wiltshire police confirmed that a member of the public had died and said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which investigates all police shootings.

Locals reported being woken up at around 2am by what appeared to be a loud and heated argument taking place between two men in Summers Street.

A short time later police arrived on the scene, although it remains unclear whether armed police were part of the initial response or whether they had been called in as back up by their unarmed colleagues.

Some reports suggested there had been a series of loud bangs before the police arrived on the scene.

A short time later it is understood armed officers opened fire hitting a 57-year-old man.

Witnesses described seeing paramedics at the scene attempting to give the victim life saving CPR but he was declared dead in the ambulance shortly before 3am.

Police have placed a large cordon around the area and what is understood to be a police armed response vehicle remains at the scene.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area for a considerable time but insisted there was no risk to the wider community.

A spokesman for the IOPC said their investigators would now examine the facts around the incident.

In a statement the police watchdog said: “The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation following an incident involving officers from Wiltshire Police in Summers Street, Swindon at just after 2am on 8 November.

“At this early stage it is believed a 57-year-old man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of two men arguing in the street. He was declared dead in an ambulance at 2.56am.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident. IOPC investigators are at the scene, and the post incident procedures where the key police witnesses will provide their initial accounts.

“It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public. We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigations.”