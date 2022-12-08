Investigation exposes 'cage-like' migrant detention sites in Eastern Europe

A consortium of investigative journalists has exposed deplorable conditions at so-called "black sites" in Eastern Europe where migrants are reportedly being detained to prevent them from seeking asylum.

The non-profit organisation Lighthouse Reports says it has documented a campaign of illegal pushbacks at Europe’s borders, specifically in Bulgaria, Hungary and Croatia.

Hundreds of witnesses told it about the existence of “black sites”: clandestine detention centres where refugees and migrants are held before being forced back, often in desperate conditions.

Lighthouse Reports said the system operates in plain sight of officers from the EU border agency Frontex, and denounced it as a violation of international law.

Cruel methods

Over the last 11 months, Lighthouse Reports gathered footage and collected testimonies from people who have been held in such places.

In Bulgaria, the journalists said they found that asylum seekers who cross from Turkey are "routinely locked in a small, cage-like structure" next to a border police station in Sredets, a town around 40 kilometres from the Turkish border.

They are reportedly held there for anything from several hours to up to three days.

"The structure resembles a disused dog kennel," the report said. Witnesses who had been held in the cage said they were denied food or water.

The journalists also heard evidence from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which has gathered numerous reports of people being detained in shipping containers in Hungary.



