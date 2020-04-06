Investigation Discovery Plots Follow-Up To Netflix Breakout Doc Series ‘Tiger King’

Click here to read the full article.

Investigation Discovery is getting into the Tiger King business. The factual broadcaster is plotting a follow-up to the breakout Netflix series.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which launched on Netflix on March 20 and has become one of the streamer’s most-talked about titles, tells the story of Joe Exotic, otherwise known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and the world of big cats in North America as well as an alleged murder plot.

ID is now delving into the mystery with Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, asking questions such as whether Carole Baskin was a selfless protector of animals or whether she orchestrated the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis.

The network claims that it will reveal the “secrets” that only Joe Exotic knows and features exclusive footage that has not aired. It will also ask what skeletons Joe is hiding, whether his conviction is justified, who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI know and what secrets lie hidden within Doc Antle’s walls.

Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic is produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown & Colin Whelan as Executive Producers and Rebecca Sirmons as Co-Executive Producer.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

