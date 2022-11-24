Police identify four victims of fatal crash near Peterborough, Ont.

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have identified the four people who died after a head-on collision east of Peterborough.

Police say an SUV and pickup truck crashed Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m. on Highway 7 near Drummond Line.

The OPP said in a release Wednesday that the dead driver of the pickup has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Schmidt of Hastings, Ont.

The dead occupants of the SUV include 18-year-old Riddick Hart, 46-year-old Jonathan MacDonnell, and 52-year-old Stephanie Hart, all of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say a young female who was a passenger in the SUV was transported to a Toronto area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This collision remains under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press