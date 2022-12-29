Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case

·1 min read

HAMILTON — Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.

The documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie was denied bail in December 2021 as he awaited trial in Hamilton on a number of charges including assault, assaulting a peace officer, and several firearms offences.

The documents show that the decision was reviewed and McKenzie was granted bail in June under strict conditions, including that he wear a GPS monitor, live with his surety and report to police twice a week.

The documents do not detail the reasons for either decision, but they show a judge issued a warrant for his arrest in August after McKenzie failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance.

McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.

Police say Pierzchala was shot dead when he responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Lethbridge man charged with first-degree murder in wife's death

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 59-year-old man with first degree murder in his wife's death. David Albert Dragland is accused of stabbing Shelley Dragland multiple times with a kitchen knife in a home in the southern Alberta city. Police say they responded to a report of a disturbance at the home just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday. There, they discovered Shelley Dragland who had sustained multiple stab wounds. While first responders attended to Dragland, the 59-year-o

  • China's Xi solidified grip on power during tumultuous 2022

    Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term in October, emerging as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, bolstered by a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with allies and no successor-in-waiting to challenge him. It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous year capped by unprecedented street protests followed by the sudden reversal of his zero-COVID policy and coronavirus infections rampaging across the world's most populous country. While frustration over zero-COVID and its devastating impact on the second-largest economy did little to disrupt Xi's march towards five more years as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, 2022 was a year of crises at home and abroad for the 69-year-old leader.

  • Rare earth metal mine in N.W.T. now the main focus for Vital Metals

    After a successful year of hauling rare earth metals out of a mine near Yellowknife, Vital Metals says the mine will have its full attention in the new year. The Nechalacho mine site, about 100 kilometres southeast of Yellowknife, has large deposits of valuable metals used in a multitude of modern tech: wind turbines, aircraft engines, batteries and more. So far, Vital Metals and its subsidiary, Cheetah Resources, have been mining what's called the North T Zone deposit. That's a smaller pile of

  • School photographer sexually abused kids for decades, California police say

    Police are seeking additional victims following his arrest.

  • One dead, nine injured, as more than a dozen vehicles crash near Calgary

    AIRDRIE, Alta. — One person is dead and nine others were injured after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in poor weather conditions north of Calgary on Tuesday night. A preliminary investigation has found five sedans, four pickups, three SUVs, a van and a commercial vehicle with a trailer were involved, RCMP said Wednesday. Airdrie RCMP were still on the scene around midday and traffic was starting to slowly move again. Police said the primary causes of the crash seem to be weather and road con

  • ‘I think of them’: Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls remembered

    ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Margret Yama’s phone screensaver is a picture of her cousin, Rifkatu Galang, who is still held by Boko Haram extremists nearly nine years after she and 275 other girls were seized from their school in northeastern Nigeria. Yama was among those taken but later freed. Dozens of others have been rescued or found, but 94, including her cousin, remain missing in what was one of the Islamic extremist group's most daring attacks in Nigeria. “I saved her as my screensaver so that a

  • Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes

    Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as part of a 4-8 start but has since won three straight games to move back into playoff contention heading into Sundays' rematch with the Vikings at Lambeau Field. The Packers (7-8) can earn a fourth straight playoff bid if they win their final two games, and either the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose once or the New York Giants (8-6-1) fall twice.

  • Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale. The post Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    It’s time to buy monster stocks as value stocks trade near their 52-week lows. These stocks can probably double your money in a year. The post 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'I'm outraged': OPP commissioner calls for changes as 2 charged in death of officer

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he was "outraged" on Wednesday as he announced the charges laid against two people in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala. He said that one of the suspects had been out on bail on a number of weapons-related charges and Carrique was "outraged" that the man "was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer." He said he wanted to see changes to protect the public from violent offenders with such charges against them.

  • Fallen colossus: USSR's terror, triumphs began 100 years ago

    “Anyone who doesn’t regret the passing of the Soviet Union has no heart,” he said. Five years after the overthrow of Russia's czarist government, four of the socialist republics that had formed in the aftermath signed a treaty on Dec. 30, 1922 to create the USSR: Ukraine; Byelorussia; Transcaucasia, which spread over Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan; and Russia, including the old empire's holdings in Central Asia. The USSR, which later expanded to include Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, left the republics with their own governments and national languages, but all subordinate to Moscow.

  • 'Names have to be named' in 2003 World Juniors sexual assault allegations, activist says

    WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence. Six months after Halifax police opened an investigation into an alleged group sexual assault after the 2003 World Juniors hockey tournament in Halifax, a victims' rights activist says well-paid current and retired NHL players are being protected — and she wants that to stop. "I think that names have to be named," said Judy Haiven, a retired professor, social activist and founder of Equity Wa

  • Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

    Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."

  • Ontario officer shot dead near Hagersville, Ont., was 'ambushed': OPP commissioner

    HAGERSVILLE, Ont. — The Ontario Provincial Police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call Tuesday was "essentially ambushed," the commissioner of the force says. Police say 28-year-old Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon and was shot dead when he got there. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Pierzchala was at the scene for a very short period of time and stood "absolutely no chance of being

  • ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Babylon’ Have Broken People’s Brains

    It’s time to log off, folks

  • Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Felix Group Holdings Ltd's ( ASX:FLX ) business as it appears the company...

  • OPP officer killed near Brantford, Ont., while responding to a call, commissioner says

    An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after he was shot in Haldimand County while responding to a call, police say. OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the officer Tuesday evening as Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, who died "courageously serving in the line of duty." "Our hearts are with his loved ones and all OPP members at this tragic time," wrote Carrique on Twitter. OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says a male and a female are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting. He says no

  • Andretti partners with Taylor in sports car expansion

    Michael Andretti widened his racing portfolio by partnering with perennial contender Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA sports car series on Wednesday. In partnering with Taylor, Andretti will have a presence at the top level of American sports car racing. It comes ahead of next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will launch a new era as IMSA will use hybrid engines in its rebranded LMDh top class.

  • Air-fryer whole chicken and potato fries recipe

    The air fryer is one of the quickest yet tastiest ways to cook a whole chicken, resulting in crispy skin and moist meat.

  • Remembering TCU’s first Fiesta Bowl: 2009-10 vs. Boise State and Kellen Moore

    When the Horned Frogs played the Broncos in 2009, it was TCU’s first Jan. 1 bowl game in 51 years.