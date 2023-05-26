Investigation into Baroness Falkner suspended after 'civil servant coup'

Baroness Falker

Britain's equality watchdog has suspended an investigation into its chief after a growing backlash over an attempted coup by trans-activist civil servants.

In an update published on its website, the EHRC said: "This investigation has been paused.

"This is while we seek legal advice on the impact of leaked confidential information. We must ensure its integrity and that it is fair to all parties concerned."

Baroness Falkner of Margravine, 68, the chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), was the target of a dossier of complaints from officials alleging "bullying", "discrimination" and "harassment".

It has plunged the watchdog into crisis, opening a schism between its leaders and the officials tasked with implementing their decisions to uphold equality law, and sparked outcry across the political spectrum since it emerged on Tuesday.

The EHRC had appointed Gavin Mansfield KC, an employment barrister, to conduct the probe at a cost to taxpayers of £100,000, while Baroness Falkner, who has been in charge since 2020, was having to pay tens of thousands of pounds for lawyers to defend herself.

Now, the investigation into the complaints has been suspended, hours after 54 cross-party peers including Lord Frost and Baron Roberts backed the EHRC chief, saying she had been "irresponsibly attacked".

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

