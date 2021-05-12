INVESTIGATION ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating ChemoCentryx, Inc. for Potential Securities Fraud Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating whether ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) committed securities fraud.
On May 4, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a "Briefing Document" concerning ChemoCentryx's drug candidate avacopan, which is in development for the treatment of adult patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody vasculitis. In this Briefing Document, the FDA wrote that its review team "has identified several areas of concern, raising uncertainties about the interpretability of the data" submitted as part of ChemoCentryx's application, as well as concerns with "the clinical meaningfulness of these results."
On this news, shares have plummeted by approximately 60% during intraday trading on May 4, 2021. Investors who have lost money on their Aterian investment - whether or not they have sold that investment - are potentially eligible.
Labaton Sucharow is investigating the potential filing of a securities class action lawsuit to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.
If you've lost money on your investment, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.
