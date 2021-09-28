Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) (“Hyzon”).



Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon that alleged that the largest customer of Hyzon appears to be a fake Chinese shell company.

Following this news, Hyzon’s shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, down over 23%.

If you are a Hyzon investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/Hyzon-Motors-Inc-Investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=hyzon

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500

info@ktmc.com

Story continues







