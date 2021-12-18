Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Investors

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) ("Affirm").

Affirm, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. Affirm's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app.

On December 16, 2021, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB") announced that it has launched an inquiry into the payment service offered by Affirm known as "buy-now, pay-later" ("BNPL"). The CFPB issued an order to Affirm, along with four other companies offering BNPL, seeking information about Affirm's facilitation of excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage and data harvesting. The CFPB said it is concerned about "accumulating debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting," and is seeking data on the risks and benefits of the products. In a statement addressing BNPL services, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said, "The consumer gets the product immediately but gets the debt immediately too."

Following this news, Affirm's stock price has declined by over 16%, to close at $99.24 on December 16, 2021.

If you are an Affirm investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

