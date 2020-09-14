INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ONDK, PRNB, VRTU, IMMU

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate:

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enova International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, On Deck shareholders will receive $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova common stock for each share of On Deck held. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/on-deck-capital-inc-ondk-stock-merger-enova-international/.

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $100 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/principia-biopharma-inc-prnb-stock-merger-sanofi/.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/virtusa-corporation-vrtu-stock-merger-baring-asia/.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gilead Sciences, Inc. for $88.00 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/immunomedics-merger-stock-gilead.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/606021/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Continues-to-Investigate-the-Following-Mergers-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-ONDK-PRNB-VRTU-IMMU



