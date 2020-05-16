INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - FSB, TCO, MINI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)

The investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Franklin Financial to FB Financial for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial. If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/franklin-financial-network-inc-fsb-stock-merger-fb-financial/.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

The investigation concerns whether Taubman and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share in cash. If you are a Taubman shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/taubman-centers-inc-merger-stock-simon-property-group/.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

The investigation concerns whether Mobile Mini and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Mobile Mini to WillScot Corporation for 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock. If you are a Mobile Mini shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobile-mini-inc-mini-stock-merger-willscot-corporation/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

