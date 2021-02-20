INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AEGN, FFG, NK, GWPH; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are an Aegion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are a NantKwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc for $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares for each GW American Depositary Share (ADS). If you are a GW Pharmaceuticals shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
