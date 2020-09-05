INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRNB, VAR, PTI, LVGO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $100 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/principia-biopharma-inc-prnb-stock-merger-sanofi/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/varian-medical-systems-inc-var-stock-merger-siemens.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proteostasis will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of Proteostasis common stock, with existing Proteostasis shareholders expected to own approximately 32.5% of the combined company. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teladoc Health, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each Livongo share will be exchanged for 0.5920x shares of Teladoc plus cash consideration of $11.33 for each Livongo share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/livongo-health-inc-stock-merger-teladoc.

