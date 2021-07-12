INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JAX, STMP, IKNX, ADXS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/611328/Halper.jpg

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SPB Hospitality LLC for $14.00 in cash per share. If you are a J. Alexander's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock.If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Biosight Ltd. Upon completion of the merger, Advaxis's equity holders will own approximately 25% of Advaxis's common stock and the former Biosight equity holders will own approximately 75%, calculated on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Advaxis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Story continues

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655019/INVESTIGATION-ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-JAX-STMP-IKNX-ADXS-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm



