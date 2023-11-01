Should You Investigate Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM) At RM1.03?

Scicom (MSC) Berhad (KLSE:SCICOM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.18 and falling to the lows of RM1.03. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scicom (MSC) Berhad's current trading price of RM1.03 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Scicom (MSC) Berhad

What's The Opportunity In Scicom (MSC) Berhad?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Scicom (MSC) Berhad today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth MYR1.28, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Scicom (MSC) Berhad’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Scicom (MSC) Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Scicom (MSC) Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SCICOM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SCICOM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Scicom (MSC) Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Scicom (MSC) Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Scicom (MSC) Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.