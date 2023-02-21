Should You Investigate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) At US$18.02?

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Photronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Photronics

What Is Photronics Worth?

Great news for investors – Photronics is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Photronics’s ratio of 9.37x is below its peer average of 17.78x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Photronics’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Photronics look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Photronics, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since PLAB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLAB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PLAB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Photronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

