Should You Investigate Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) At AU$2.05?

While Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nine Entertainment Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Nine Entertainment Holdings Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.2x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.96x, which means if you buy Nine Entertainment Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Nine Entertainment Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Nine Entertainment Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Nine Entertainment Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 21% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nine Entertainment Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NEC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at NEC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NEC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NEC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Nine Entertainment Holdings at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nine Entertainment Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Nine Entertainment Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

