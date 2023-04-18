Should You Investigate LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) At €36.50?

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €47.63 and falling to the lows of €34.73. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LANXESS' current trading price of €36.50 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LANXESS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is LANXESS Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! LANXESS is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €49.72, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that LANXESS’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from LANXESS?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for LANXESS. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LXS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LXS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LXS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about LANXESS as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in LANXESS.

If you are no longer interested in LANXESS, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

